Extraditing the Terror Mastermind

Mumbai Terror mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been extradited to India. He has been sought by the Indian agencies for planning the gruesome 2008 terror attacks that shook the entire world, changing the complexion of the war of attrition inflicted by the Pakistan sponsored mercenaries on India. While speaking on his extradition the US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has underlined that Tahawwur Rana’s act of terror that he materialised with his accomplices resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including 6 Americans that shocked the entire world and he put on record the US consistency in supporting the India’s efforts to bring to justice those who are responsible for the terrorist attacks. Substantiating the US policy of cooperation with India to combat terrorism, he said, “The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic.” After his extradition Tahawwur Rana has been taken into custody by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for 18 days. He will be questioned by the NIA to seek the details to unravel the conspiracy behind the devastating 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The statement issued by the NIA after the court’s order makes it clear that he will be questioned about this act of terror that shook the nation. He is accused of indulging in a criminal conspiracy with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, including the operatives of the Pakistan based terrorist organisations, Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) and Harkat –ul-Jihadi Islami(HUJI) besides their Pakistani collaborators to wreck havoc in Mumbai. The date 26th November,2008 is permanently stuck in the national memory. As it was on this day that a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists held Mumbai to ransom by attacking the railway station, two luxury hotels and the Jewish Centre after using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.This attack made the Indian policy makers to ponder over the existing stance on the policy towards countering the Pakistan sponsored terrorism.There has been a national consensus to defeat terrorism being sponsored from across the border to destabilise the Indian nation.Fight against terrorism after 26/11 attack has united the nation and people are of the firm opinion that India must impose a cost for every act of terrorism or increase the cost if Pakistan crosses the line. It is hoped that after the questioning of the accused Rana many beans will be spilled that will be useful in squeezing the terrorist space.By extraditing him the US has shown the signs of cooperation with India in the present times when the tariff war has divided the world opinion.It is hoped that it will add a new chapter in India-US relations.Pakistan sponsored terrorism has created constant problem in India-Pakistan relations.The recent spate of terror incidents in Jammu region have vindicated that Pakistan does not want to stop using terrorism as its defined policy towards India.It is hoping against the hope to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir time and again.The Mumbai terror attacks substantiate that Pakistan’s policy of patronising terrorism is not confined to Jammu and Kashmir in India but it has a well planned strategy to bleed India with thousand cuts by striking in various parts of India. Jammu and Kashmir is a ruse.Its intention has always been the balkanisation of India. Proactive policy on terrorism is the need of the hour .It has to be understood that “terrorism” orchestrated by Pakistan against India is a non-conventional asymmetrical war.