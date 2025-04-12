GR8 Sports Honoured as ‘Startup Maharathi’ at Mahakumbh 2025

Srinagar, April 11: GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd, one of the country’s most promising sports startups, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Startup Maharathi in Gaming and Sports’ at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The recognition, granted after a rigorous multi-phase evaluation process, was officially announced during the Startup Mahakumbh Recognition Ceremony on April 5. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, presented the award to Fawzul Kabiir, Co-Founder of GR8 Sports, in presence of industry leaders and key stakeholders from across India’s startup ecosystem.

This honour places GR8 Sports among the leading innovators in India’s sports sector, reflecting the company’s growing contribution to sports manufacturing, especially through its world-class Kashmir Willow cricket bats. Fairing extremely well at the international arena, the company again got the attention with its debut at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 and its partnership with the Legends League Cricket 2024. Over the years, GR8 Sports has consistently showcased its excellence — from being the only ICC-certified and approved bat brand from Kashmir Valley, to representing Indian sports craftsmanship at international tournaments besides expos and trade fairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawzul Kabiir, Co-founder of GR8 Sports, said: “This recognition hasn’t come overnight. It is the result of relentless dedication, belief in innovation, and the trust placed in us by players, partners, and well-wishers. As we grow, we remain committed to extending a helping hand to all startups who need support. The spirit of collaboration and community-building is what drives India’s startup ecosystem forward, and we are proud to be a part of this journey.”

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 brought together thousands of startups, investors, and industry leaders from across the country. Curated by an Organizing Committee of key players from India’s startup ecosystem, the event was led by FICCI, along with ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, TiE, IVCA and the Bootstrap Foundation. It was strongly supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship at a national scale. GR8 Sports’ achievement stands as a testament to its steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and the future of Indian sports.