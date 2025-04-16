Dulat’s Book exposes NC’s role in Article 370 abrogation; Says Waheed Parra

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Legislative Party Leader and MLA Pulwama, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference following explosive revelations made by former RAW chief and long-time associate of the Abdullah family, A.S. Dulat, in his recently released book.

Parra said, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah has been a close friend of ex-RAW chief A.S. Dulat. He says in his book that Dr. Farooq was brought onboard for the abrogation of Article 370 and even supported it. We don’t need clarifications from their spokespersons; Dr. Farooq should himself come forward and clarify.” He emphasized that this is not a minor political charge, but a fundamental question about trust, loyalty, and historical accountability.

He asserted that the statement made by Dulat is clearly mentioned in the book that, Farooq Abdullah, was in close contact with the central leadership at the time of Article 370’s abrogation. He added that Dulat’s book reveals that Farooq Abdullah met the Prime Minister just two days before the abrogation, and yet, for the next six months, there was absolute silence from the NC.

He stressed that during that time, there was a complete communication blockade, widespread repression, and a systematic crackdown, but NC maintained a disturbing quiet.

He pointed out that the PDP bore the brunt of the state’s iron fist; over 40 leaders were jailed, voices of dissent were silenced, Jamaat-e-Islami was banned, journalists and human rights defenders were targeted. He added, “Yet, NC remained untouched. Not a single strong statement. Not a single mass mobilization. Instead, what followed was electoral opportunism.”

Parra said that soon after the crackdown, elections were held and NC contested and won 50 seats. He asserted that they sought votes on the basis of Article 370, the promise of statehood, release of political prisoners, and land rights.

“But when the time came to speak truth to power,” he emphasized, “NC’s resolution in the Legislative Assembly didn’t even mention Article 370.” He said the language of the resolution was so watered down that it drew praise from the BJP’s IT cell head. He added that not a single resolution was passed on critical issues like the Waqf Act. He stressed that even today, when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to deteriorate, the National Conference chooses silence over resistance.

He remarked that, “Dulat’s revelations today rip off the last remaining mask. The fiery speeches, the staged outrage, the carefully crafted image of ‘fighting the BJP’; it was all theatre. A well-scripted performance aimed at misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir into believing that the National Conference was standing guard over their rights.”

He asserted that in truth, the party was complicit; quiet facilitators of Jammu and Kashmir’s disempowerment. “But should this come as a surprise?” he asked. “This is the same NC that watched silently for decades as Article 370 was gradually hollowed out, posing as protectors while doing little to actually protect.” He emphasized that the party’s legacy is not one of resistance but of convenient silence dressed up as statesmanship.

He said the aim of this carefully constructed political drama was singular to normalize the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and to whitewash the fear and repression unleashed after August 5, 2019, under the label of a so-called ‘popular government’.

He stressed that the truth is harsh but undeniable: “Generation after generation, the NC has built its political fortunes on the back of our dispossession.” He added, “Dulat’s disclosures aren’t shocking, they are a confirmation. A mirror held up to decades of hypocrisy, opportunism, and moral collapse.”(KNS)