Breaking

Handwara man with Rs 5 lakh bounty arrested in multi-million drug smuggling case

Fight against drugs is society's responsibility: SSP Chowdhury

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man who had been on the run since 2020 in connection with a major drug smuggling case. The arrest occurred in the Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Handwara, Mushtaq Chowdhury, the accused, Muneer Ahmad Banday, had been evading arrest for over three years. Banday was wanted for his role in a multimillion-rupee drug smuggling operation that had been linked to funding illegal activities. He had been on the police radar for his involvement in the narcotics trade and had been hiding to avoid capture.

The police acted on a tip-off and successfully located Banday at a secure hideout. His arrest is being seen as a significant breakthrough in dismantling organized drug networks in the valley. Banday, who carries a reward of ₹5 lakh for his capture, was apprehended in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 U/S 8/21, 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 IPC.

Banday is accused in a high-profile drug smuggling case, registered under Case No. 03/2020, involving multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is considered one of the biggest drug smuggling cases in Kashmir, and several arrests have already been made since it was first reported in 2020, SSP Choudary said.

He praised the efforts of the police and other security agencies in tackling drug-related crimes, particularly in the context of narco-terrorism. He highlighted the importance of collective action to combat the drug menace, describing drug addiction as a disease that requires a united response from society.

“The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the police but of every member of society. We all need to come together and work towards eradicating this problem. If we do not, it will lead to the destruction of our society,” Chowdhury said.

He appealed to the people of Handwara, Jammu, and Kashmir to actively participate in the fight against drugs. He urged citizens to report any individuals involved in the drug trade to the authorities, stressing that immediate action would be taken.

You Might Also Like

Fire damages four residential houses in Srinagar

MEA condemns Canada’s “baseless references” against Home Minister Amit Shah

Chillai-Kalan begins on harsh note as several places in Kashmir record season’s coldest night

BJP releases sixth list of 6 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Terror module busted in Baramulla, Three LeT associates arrested: Police

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Blaming PDP won’t erase NC’s historic betrayals: Waheed Para
Next Article CM Omar Abdullah calls for focus on agriculture varsities to tackle climate change and boost J&K’s economy
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah calls for focus on agriculture varsities to tackle climate change and boost J&K’s economy
Developing Story
Blaming PDP won’t erase NC’s historic betrayals: Waheed Para
Breaking
ACB books former Branch Manager of DUC Bank Chenani for misappropriation of funds
Breaking
CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2024 begins with a dazzling start at SK Stadium Srinagar
Breaking