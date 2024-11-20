Handwara man with Rs 5 lakh bounty arrested in multi-million drug smuggling case

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man who had been on the run since 2020 in connection with a major drug smuggling case. The arrest occurred in the Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Handwara, Mushtaq Chowdhury, the accused, Muneer Ahmad Banday, had been evading arrest for over three years. Banday was wanted for his role in a multimillion-rupee drug smuggling operation that had been linked to funding illegal activities. He had been on the police radar for his involvement in the narcotics trade and had been hiding to avoid capture.

The police acted on a tip-off and successfully located Banday at a secure hideout. His arrest is being seen as a significant breakthrough in dismantling organized drug networks in the valley. Banday, who carries a reward of ₹5 lakh for his capture, was apprehended in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 U/S 8/21, 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 IPC.

Banday is accused in a high-profile drug smuggling case, registered under Case No. 03/2020, involving multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is considered one of the biggest drug smuggling cases in Kashmir, and several arrests have already been made since it was first reported in 2020, SSP Choudary said.

He praised the efforts of the police and other security agencies in tackling drug-related crimes, particularly in the context of narco-terrorism. He highlighted the importance of collective action to combat the drug menace, describing drug addiction as a disease that requires a united response from society.

“The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the police but of every member of society. We all need to come together and work towards eradicating this problem. If we do not, it will lead to the destruction of our society,” Chowdhury said.

He appealed to the people of Handwara, Jammu, and Kashmir to actively participate in the fight against drugs. He urged citizens to report any individuals involved in the drug trade to the authorities, stressing that immediate action would be taken.