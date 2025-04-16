J&K Bank registers 4200 Yatris on day one of Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration drive

Marking a strong start to this year’s Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra registration process, J&K Bank registered over 4200 pilgrims on Tuesday through its 91 designated branches spread across the country.

The registration for the annual pilgrimage, which commenced on April 14, 2025, is being carried out on a first-come, first-served basis and includes the issuance of Yatra Permits to eligible pilgrims. This year, the holy Yatra to Himalayan cave of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine is scheduled to begin on 3rd July and conclude on 9th August, 2025.

Expressing satisfaction at the response, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “It is encouraging to see a good response from devotees on Day One. Registering over 4,200 pilgrims in a single day reflects the trust people have in the Bank’s service delivery and commitment to this sacred pilgrimage.”

“We have ensured seamless arrangements at all designated branches with dedicated helpdesks, registration counters and trained staff to facilitate hassle-free registration. As always, J&K Bank remains deeply committed to be a meaningful part of this significant spiritual journey”, he added.

Meanwhile, Pilgrims can register themselves in real-time at any of the designated Bank branches after undergoing Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication which will enable yatris to obtain their RFid Cards without the need to wait in the long queues. The system-generated Yatra Permit is issued through the official NIC Portal https://jksasb.nic.in.

Those intending to undertake the Yatra and falling in the age group of 13 to 70 years as on the date of the pilgrimage, are required to submit the prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) at the Bank’s branches, the format of which along with the list of Doctors/ Medical Institutions authorized to issue it are available at Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s website.

Notably, the Bank has urged all prospective yatris to complete their registration early to avoid last-minute inconvenience in obtaining their desired dates as Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has allocated a limited quota of permits to the Bank.