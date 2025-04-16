Four drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Srinagar

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Baramulla & Srinagar and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party led by SHO Police Station Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Forest checkpost NHW Gantamulla Payeen, intercepted one person. During search, 50 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Usama bin Ramzan son of Mohd Ramzan Lone resident of Fatehgarh.

Similarly, A Police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kralhar, intercepted Two-wheeler Scooty bearing registration number JK05M-6980. During search, 30 grams of Heroin-like substances was recovered from scooty rider. He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Haji Ghulam Qadir Bhat resident of Umar Colony Ushkara Baramulla.

Moreover, a Police party of Police Post Palhallan, responded to an accident involving a Xylo vehicle bearing registration number UK07AQ-3700, which was moving from Srinagar to Baramulla, met with an accident near Sadderbal, in the vicinity of MM Hospital. The vehicle was being driven by Amir Khan son of Mehboob Khan resident of Bagatpora, Handwara who got injured in the accident & shifted to hospital. During search, 2.5 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession.

In Srinagar, Police party of Police Station while performing duties at Bemina Chowk found a suspicious person, who was asked to stop but he tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, cash amount of Rs. 19600/- one mobile phone and substantial quantity of charas like substance were recovered from his possession. Hea has been arrested and have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Sultan Dar resident of Chandil Wanigam Tangmarg.

All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crimes have also been seized. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.