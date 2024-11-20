DSEK directs schools to enforce ban on entry of underage drivers

Srinagar, NOV 19: In a bid to curb the growing trend of underage driving, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a ban on minor students driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, to school. The new directive mandates that no minor be allowed entry into school premises while operating a vehicle. This measure follows increasing concerns over road accidents caused by underage drivers, which have raised serious public safety risks.

The Director of School Education Kashmir expressed alarm over the rising incidents of minors driving, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols to protect both students and the public. Under the new directive, all government and private schools, as well as coaching centers within the Kashmir Division, are required to closely monitor their students and ensure compliance with the ban.

Schools and coaching centres are instructed to rigorously enforce the policy, denying entry to any student who arrives at the institution in a motor vehicle. Parents of such students must be notified immediately. The DSEK has also directed institutions to inform parents and guardians about their legal responsibility to ensure their children do not drive.

To raise awareness, the Directorate has called on schools to activate Road Safety and School Safety clubs and conduct educational campaigns focusing on the dangers of underage driving. Institutions are also encouraged to partner with local traffic police to organize awareness programs for both students and parents, highlighting the legal implications and safety concerns associated with underage driving.

Additionally, the DSEK has urged schools to use Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) as an opportunity to inform families about the legal age for driving, the consequences of underage driving, and the importance of parental involvement in ensuring the safety of their children.

The Directorate has made it clear that non-compliance with the directive will result in legal consequences, including potential revocation of school recognition or coaching center registration. Heads of institutions and staff failing to enforce the policy will face severe actions.

The DSEK has emphasised that the circular should be widely distributed among staff, students, and parents to ensure immediate and strict adherence. The move is part of a broader effort to enhance safety and prevent the risks posed by underage driving in Jammu and Kashmir.