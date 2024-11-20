J&K Govt tightens security in Ganderbal, declares project sites ‘No-Go Zones’

Srinagar, Nov 19: In a bid to strengthen security, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has declared project sites and workers’ residential colonies in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district as “no-go zones” for unauthorized persons. This move comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following a recent terrorist attack in the area.

An official confirmed that while these zones were previously restricted, additional security measures are now being implemented to ensure the safety of workers and safeguard critical infrastructure projects in the district. Enhanced surveillance, tighter entry protocols, and stricter monitoring are part of the new strategy.

“Every entry and exit point will be closely monitored, and visitor registers will be meticulously maintained. CCTV cameras will be installed in workers’ accommodations to provide 24/7 surveillance,” the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, outlined several directives aimed at bolstering security. These include the installation of advanced PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras for comprehensive monitoring, construction of watchtowers suited to the topography of project sites, and fencing around residential colonies to prevent unauthorized access.

“We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to strengthen the security framework, with regular reviews and prompt rectification of any vulnerabilities,” Singh said. The administration is also ensuring that workers are provided with insurance and secure living conditions.

In addition to the increased surveillance, access control systems at project sites have been fortified to allow entry only to authorized personnel. Singh emphasized that these measures are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure the safety of workers and the integrity of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The security crackdown follows a tragic incident on October 20, when seven people, including a doctor employed by a construction company, were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gagangeer area of Ganderbal. The victims had returned to their camp in the evening when the attack occurred.