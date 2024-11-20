Politics

Congress-NC alliance remains strong: G A Mir

Says regional party has its own agenda, national party its own

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
3 Min Read
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Congress President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_27_2021_000111B)

Anantnag, Nov 19: There are no fissures in the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, and both parties maintain their distinct agendas, Congress Working Committee member and MLA Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after chairing the first review meeting of his constituency in Anantnag, Mir said, “There is no such issue as many believe or say. The world knows that the National Conference is a regional party, and a regional agenda is their top priority. Congress, being a national party, operates from a national perspective.”
He added, “Neither will Congress become National Conference, nor will National Conference become Congress. But there is a consensus rooted in our shared ideology, which has existed for decades between NC and Congress.”
The Congress leader said the alliance was built on this ideological understanding, which has guided them through elections and governance. “Yes, you may hear a few differing words occasionally, but that much difference is natural in any coalition. There are no cracks or opposition between the two parties,” he said.
Regarding his meeting with district and sub-district officials, Mir said “This was my first interactive meeting after the elections. Today was a day of learning. After 10–11 years, I reconnected with these colleagues, and I am confident in their capabilities. During my previous terms, it was through their efforts that we were able to achieve something significant in our area—progress unmatched by others. However, in the last 10 years, no substantial work has been done, nor has any new development occurred.”
Asked about public expectations and governance in a Union Territory setup, the MLA Dooru downplayed the administrative shift. “It doesn’t matter whether it is a Union Territory or a state; such distinctions don’t affect the ground reality. These are matters concerning the cabinet and the governor’s office. What truly matters is the work on the ground. VLWs, JEs, and other officials will continue their roles, addressing public concerns and implementing solutions effectively,” he said.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Congress’s victory solution to all problems in J&K: Bhalla

MP Jugal Kishore urges people to actively participate in nation’s dev 

JKUM announces contesting Srinagar parliamentary seat

NC-Cong deliberately divided Pahari areas, handed over one part to Pak in 1947: Manhas

DD News organises ‘DD Dialogue’ on assembly elections in J&K

Share This Article
Previous Article Mufti hails PDP’s newly elected MLAs for ‘hard-fought’ victories
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Mufti hails PDP’s newly elected MLAs for ‘hard-fought’ victories
Politics
Lone slams NC’s ‘trickery’ over electricity bill hikes, demands action
Politics
BJP never neglected any part of J&K: Advocate Shujaat Rizvi
Politics
Rather reviews progress on new Legislative Assembly complex
Jammu