Congress-NC alliance remains strong: G A Mir

Anantnag, Nov 19: There are no fissures in the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, and both parties maintain their distinct agendas, Congress Working Committee member and MLA Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first review meeting of his constituency in Anantnag, Mir said, “There is no such issue as many believe or say. The world knows that the National Conference is a regional party, and a regional agenda is their top priority. Congress, being a national party, operates from a national perspective.”

He added, “Neither will Congress become National Conference, nor will National Conference become Congress. But there is a consensus rooted in our shared ideology, which has existed for decades between NC and Congress.”

The Congress leader said the alliance was built on this ideological understanding, which has guided them through elections and governance. “Yes, you may hear a few differing words occasionally, but that much difference is natural in any coalition. There are no cracks or opposition between the two parties,” he said.

Regarding his meeting with district and sub-district officials, Mir said “This was my first interactive meeting after the elections. Today was a day of learning. After 10–11 years, I reconnected with these colleagues, and I am confident in their capabilities. During my previous terms, it was through their efforts that we were able to achieve something significant in our area—progress unmatched by others. However, in the last 10 years, no substantial work has been done, nor has any new development occurred.”

Asked about public expectations and governance in a Union Territory setup, the MLA Dooru downplayed the administrative shift. “It doesn’t matter whether it is a Union Territory or a state; such distinctions don’t affect the ground reality. These are matters concerning the cabinet and the governor’s office. What truly matters is the work on the ground. VLWs, JEs, and other officials will continue their roles, addressing public concerns and implementing solutions effectively,” he said.