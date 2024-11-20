Discussions on restoring Art 370 in J&K are ‘irrelevant’: LG Sinha

Ghazipur, Nov 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that discussions on restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are “irrelevant” as the Supreme Court upheld its abrogation as constitutional.

Speaking about the post-Article 370 scenario, Sinha said, “After the abrogation, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted peacefully, observed by both national and international communities. A democratic government has taken oath there, and I am confident it will work towards the overall development of the region.”

“The country’s Supreme Court has upheld this abrogation move as constitutional, making any discussions on restoring the provision irrelevant,” Sinha added.

Highlighting the nation’s progress, he said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has seen tremendous development, particularly in the railway sector. This has created jobs for the youth and improved transportation facilities, contributing significantly to the country’s growth.”

Sinha, who inaugurated a new officer rest house and community centre built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), remarked, “During his visits, the prime minister had no suitable place to rest in this region if needed. Today, RVNL has fulfilled that need by building these facilities.”

Sharing a personal anecdote from his tenure as Minister of State for Railways, Sinha recalled, “A journalist from Bengaluru once visited and required a restroom. She was directed to a toilet outside the Women’s Degree College in Ghazipur. Later, she wrote in her English newspaper that such clean toilets were not even available in Bengaluru. RVNL has constructed similarly excellent facilities here.”

He also addressed the progress of the Mau-Ghazipur railway line project, which had been temporarily halted but is now back on track. “Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has allocated funds for this project in the budget. However, legal disputes filed by landowners often delay railway projects,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor also participated in the centenary celebrations of writer Viveki Rai and commended RVNL’s initiatives while speaking to journalists.

Speaking at the event, Sinha paid tribute to Dr. Rai’s enduring legacy, highlighting his significant contribution to literature and his profound influence on the socio-cultural fabric of India.

The Lieutenant Governor praised Dr. Viveki Rai for his writings, which, he said, captured the aspirations of rural India and illuminated the struggles of common people and marginalized sections of society.

“Dr. Viveki Rai’s wisdom and ideals continue to inspire millions across the country and guide us in realizing our vision of a developed nation,” Sinha remarked.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor urged the people to take five pledges as a tribute to Dr. Rai’s contributions and to help shape the future of the nation. These resolutions were aimed at fostering a more inclusive, progressive, and culturally enriched society.

“The path forward must be one of collective vision, and our fourth aim should focus on building a nation that offers equal opportunities through collective strength and awareness,” he added.

Sinha also spoke on the importance of empowering teachers and writers in rural India. “Our fifth goal must be to create opportunities for educators and writers in rural areas to upgrade their knowledge, skills, and competencies in line with an increasingly interconnected world economy and rapidly advancing technology,” he concluded. (Inputs from agencies)