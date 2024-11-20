CM pushes for comprehensive 15-yr roadmap to meet J&K’s Housing demands

SRINAGAR, Nov 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level review meeting with the Estates Department, urging officials to chart a detailed 15-year plan to address the growing demands for residential and office accommodations in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the importance of transitioning from a rental-based system to a more sustainable, long-term infrastructure model, describing the current reliance on rentals as a “constant drain” on public resources.

During the meeting, attended among others including Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Estates Department Shaleen Kabra, Abdullah outlined a roadmap for enhancing the department’s efficiency.

Abdullah pointed to several inefficiencies in the existing system, urging the Estates Department to assess structural and operational gaps. He called for the preparation of comprehensive asset and occupancy lists for properties in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, ensuring proper allotment mechanisms based on entitlement.

The Chief Minister also directed the formulation of consolidated allotment rules to guarantee transparency and accountability in the allocation of government accommodations. Additionally, he ordered an evaluation of dilapidated properties, requesting a report on their condition and suggestions for renovation or repurposing.

A significant point of discussion was the modernization of the Civil Secretariat infrastructure. Abdullah stressed the need to enhance the weatherproofing of offices, with a focus on making Srinagar offices more winter-friendly and those in Jammu more suitable for the summer months. The Chief Minister also called for a study of penal rent policies in other states to implement a fairer and more effective rent system for government accommodations.

In line with the ongoing efforts to address accommodation shortages, the meeting reviewed several key infrastructure projects. These include the construction of residential flats at Sarwal, Ahata Amar Singh, and Lower Muthi in Jammu, as well as 400 flats at Pampore and new flats at Jawahar Nagar in Kashmir. Officials informed that these projects are nearing completion and will go a long way in meeting the rising demand for government housing.

The Estates Department’s CAPEX Budget for 2024-25 was also discussed, with officials reporting that 68.7% of the current year’s budget has already been spent. Abdullah urged a shift towards a one-time investment approach, focusing on the development of assets that could be monetized in the future. He also suggested reassessing commercial property rentals at current market rates and upgrading the electrical infrastructure in both the Jammu and Srinagar secretariats.

In his closing remarks, Abdullah emphasized the importance of holistic planning to address the persistent accommodation shortages. He reiterated that a self-reliant Estates Department, equipped with modern infrastructure, would be essential to meeting the evolving needs of the government over the next decade and beyond.

“This reform-focused approach marks a pivotal step towards creating a sustainable, efficient, and self-sufficient Estates Department,” Abdullah said, stressing the need for judicious use of public funds while ensuring that the government’s infrastructure is able to support its growing needs.

The meeting concluded with discussions on proposed developmental projects, including the creation of a Gate Plaza at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, as well as other ongoing and upcoming initiatives aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure and public services.

‘Reviews H&P dept’s assets, directs immediate renovations’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a review meeting of the Hospitality and Protocol (H&P) Department at the Civil Secretariat, directing the department to focus on the optimal utilization, upgradation, and renovation of its assets both within Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

The meeting, attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary H&P Rashmi Singh, Director H&P, and other senior officials, saw a detailed presentation by Commissioner Secretary Rashmi Singh on the department’s assets, including those located outside the region in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Mumbai.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of several key properties, including those in New Delhi, such as those in Chanakyapuri, 5-Prithvi Raj Road, and Rajaji Marg. He stressed the need to fully utilize these assets and upgrade the facilities to enhance their utility, ensuring they contribute to the department’s objectives.

Additionally, Abdullah directed attention to properties in Kashmir, including those in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Jammu. He emphasized that these assets should be maintained to the highest standards and used efficiently.

Discussions during the meeting also centered around revenue realization, rate revisions, and facelifting of prized properties like the 5-Prithvi Raj Road property in New Delhi. The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for creating new assets at strategic locations, both within Jammu and Kashmir and outside, to meet future demands and generate additional revenue.

A major point of focus was the renovation and upgradation of the Banquet Hall in Srinagar. Abdullah instructed immediate improvements to the hall’s audio system, furniture, bathrooms, and overall amenities. He also emphasized the importance of fire safety measures and fire audits, particularly for heritage properties where valuable items are stored, ensuring these assets are protected from potential risks.

The meeting further addressed strengthening manpower within the department, with plans to fill vacant posts and revise recruitment rules to improve efficiency and operational capabilities.

Reiterating the importance of maximizing the potential of H&P assets, the Chief Minister emphasized that proper upkeep and modernization are key to showcasing the government’s commitment to efficiency and resourcefulness in managing public resources.