DGP’s grievance redressal programme to recommence from tomorrow in Pulwama

The grievance redressal programme of Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police RR Swain will recommence from tomorrow at district police lines Pulwama, police said.

In a statement,  a spokesperson said that citizens who have grievances pertaining to police investigation, enquiries, delay in verifications, delay or refusal in registering FIR or faulty investigation shall be given first preference.

The statement reads that second preference will be to the families of the martyrs and third preference will be given to families and kin of other police personnel.

“Fourth preference will be to the serving Police personnel and SPOs to listen to their service issues. The programme will be strictly for the citizens of Pulwama district only. Recruitment related applications or requests will not be entertained at all,” it reads.

It added that individuals with grievances related to police services should visit the DPL Pulwama to register at the help desk established for the purpose.

“People who wish to bring their grievances to the attention of the DGP should submit a written application containing complete details including that of a working mobile number,” it added—(KNO)

