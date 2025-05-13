Developing Story

Three Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Search Operation On

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Pic: Mir Zeeshan

Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A top police officer told GNS that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in forests of Kellar after having specific input about presence of some terrorists.

As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off a gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

More details awaited.(GNS)

With over 200 public events, 80 interviews, PM Modi wraps a hectic Lok Sabha election campaign
Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Hafiz Ayaz Gani honored with State Award
Omar-led Govt working towards fulfilling all promises one-by-one: J&K Dy CM
Insights from PM Modi’s Interview with Newsweek: ‘Peace dividend & empowerment in Jammu & Kashmir’
Rohit Sharma joins elite company of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli for elusive record as India captain
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rajnath Singh holds high-level meeting with Defence Secretary, CDS, Navy and Army Chiefs
Next Article PM Modi visits Adampur Airbase, interacts with Air warriors, salutes their courage
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Govt will provide compensation after completion of damage assessment”: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking
LeT Operational Commander Among Three Terrorists Killed In Shopian Encounter: Top Official
Developing Story
Sufficient stocks of essential commodities available in District Poonch
Breaking
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after 6 days suspension
Breaking Kashmir