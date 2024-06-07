Breaking

Newly elected MPs from NDA arrive in Parliament for meeting

Newly elected MPS of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in Parliament on Friday morning for a meeting on cabinet formation ahead of the swearing in ceremony .

BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed the newly elected MPs at the Samvidhan Sadan.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who arrived for the meeting.

“Gratitude and congratulations to the voters of the country. NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty said, “I am very new to this field. I don’t know this field. Maybe after a couple of years, I can talk about it.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath exchanged greetings with Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty.

Upon reaching the Parliament, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “I had already congratulated him (PM Modi) for his third term and the success of the NDA as the third term government.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who was among those who arrived to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting said, “We were able to win only one seat in Goa. I am sad that we could not win the other seat as well.”

Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources.

Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA.
The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

 

