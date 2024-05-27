Top Stories

DGMS visits Command Hospital 

sameer
sameer
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 26: Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh and DGMS (Army) Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee Sunday visited Command Hospital Udhampur and medical units in the forward areas in the region.

Defence Spokesman said that LtGen Chatterjee along with Col Comdt AMC, visited Command Hospital Udhampur and medical units in the forward areas of the WhiteKnightCorps to assess operational readiness and adequacy of medical resources.

He exhorted all troops to continue their exemplary work with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

