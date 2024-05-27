Valley schools to have signages preventing initiation of tobacco use

Srinagar, May 26: Amid the huge tobacco burden in rural areas, the Health Department Kashmir has taken an initiative to install signages and implement Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) guidelines in all schools in the valley to prevent initiation of tobacco use.

The Department has launched a campaign ahead of World No Tobacco Day to be held on May 31 to prevent initiation of tobacco use among youngsters and assist users to quit it.

Dr Mir Mushtaq, State Nodal Officer (Kashmir Division), National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), said Secretary Health and Medical Education is very particular about the NTCP and has directed DHSK for strict implementation of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and its various sections.

Mir said this year’s theme for World No Tobacco Day, “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference,” carries immense significance in the fight against tobacco use.

“Health Department Kashmir has made ample number of signages for the Education Department to install the same in all educational institutions that are mandatory for the compliance of the ToFEI guidelines,” he said.

The signages will be installed at the schools to warn the violators on use of tobacco in the premises to ensure that ToFEI guidelines are followed in letter and spirit and other activities around the schools will be monitored strictly.

Notably, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir recently held a meeting with the Director School Education Kashmir to review the guidelines of the ToFEI.

Mir said the meeting was attended by all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Nodal Officer of Education Department and Nodal Officer NTCP and other concerned officials.

Ahead of the World No Tobacco Day, he said schools will conduct different activities like awareness programs, drawing and quiz competitions, to highlight ill effects of tobacco use.

Mir said tobacco control can be achieved by awareness against use of tobacco and implementation of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 COTPA and ToFEI around educational institutions.

He said under COTPA, every school has to appoint a Nodal Officer for tobacco control who can fine shopkeepers and vendors who sell tobacco and tobacco products near schools.

“There is a need for enforcement. Tobacco is putting a huge economic burden on people and it has health hazards associated. Though the prevalence of smoking has decreased but we have seen over years, school children have also become habitual of smoking,” he said.

The Nodal Officer said the role of teachers, schools and education department is pivotal as the new generation is getting attracted towards smoking which is a challenge.

He said during the activities in schools, teachers and students will be sensitized about the provisions of COTPA and guidelines of the ToFEI.

“Tobacco is a known health hazard and is responsible for many diseases prevalent in society, particularly various cancers, cardiac diseases and many more,” he said.

According to officials, around 75 percent of cigarette sale is being sold through loose cigarettes in India and every gazetted officer, according to the COTPA, is authorized to challan the person found smoking in a public place.

In 2021, a survey conducted by the Union Health Ministry revealed that Kashmir spends a whopping Rs 600 cr on the purchase of tobacco products annually with Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla districts topping the numbers.