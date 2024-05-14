Breaking

DEO Kulgam reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for 25th May

RK Online Desk
The District Election Officer (DEO) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today chaired a meeting of Officers at DC Office Complex, here to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled to be held on 25th May in the district.

At the outset, the DEO took a firsthand appraisal from all designated Officers with regard to tasks assigned to them for smooth and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the district.

The DEO also reviewed the preparations made by all concerned Nodal Officers aimed at ensuring seamless elections in the District.

During the meeting, it was informed that there are a total of 364 polling stations including 03 women polling stations, 03 PWD, 03 youth manned polling stations and 15 Model polling stations in the district, and elaborated arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of elections in the district.

The DEO directed all the officers to work with due diligence and dedication to ensure smooth, free and fair elections. He stressed them to work with a proactive approach and execute allotted tasks on ground and maintain cooperation and coordination with the line executing departments.

He further asked them to go through comprehensive ECI guidelines regarding duties and responsibilities during the election period.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Bashir Ahmad Wani; AROs, Dy-DEO, Nodal officers, Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates and other concerned officers.

