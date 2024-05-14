Home voting commences in Baramulla, 449 Elderly & PwD voters availing Postal ballot facility at their doorsteps

‘Vote from Home’ facility for the voters aged 85-years plus (AVSC) and Persons with Disabilities (AVPD) in Baramulla district commenced from Tuesday, 14th May with 449 registered elderly and PwD electors of the district exercising their right to vote from within the confines of their homes.

A total of 155 elderly residents above 85 years of age and 294 PwD voters with over 40% locomotive disabilities from across all the seven assembly segments of the district have opted for the Postal Ballot facility from home.

During the home voting process which will continue till 16th of May, the poll parties along with voting facilities are being dispatched to the house of eligible voters at the addresses mentioned on their already filled 12D forms, to collect their votes.

A total of 39 dedicated teams have been constituted in the district, with each team composed of two polling officials, Micro Observer, Videographer and Security personnel, collecting votes of eligible voters under the prescribed guidelines of ECI. Besides, the Political Parties and Contesting Candidates have also been informed to appoint their representatives to watch the process.

The teams are also visiting the Border villages of 09-Uri AC viz. Dudran, Chotali, Gager Hill, Maidanan, Darakunjan and Tough Terrains of upper Belt of Rafiabad AC to facilitate all such AVPD and AVSC voters to exercise their right to franchise.

District Election Officer, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa said that meticulous arrangements have been made by the district administration to facilitate the eligible voters to exercise their democratic right through the postal ballot facility.