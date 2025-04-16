Govt announces free entry to SPS Museum Srinagar and Dogra Art Museum Jammu on World Heritage Day

The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, in collaboration with the district administration, Tourism and Education departments, is going to celebrate World Heritage Day on 18th of April, 2025 in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Kashmir division, an early morning cleanliness drive will be held at Hari Parbat Fort, Srinagar followed by Pledge and Heritage Walk. Similarly, in Jammu Division, an early morning cleanliness drive will be held at Samba Fort in Samba District, followed by Pledge for Preserving Cultural Heritage and Heritage Walk.

On the eve of World Heritage Day, the Department has announced Free entry for all to SPS Museum, Srinagar and Dogra Art Museum, Jammu with an aim to facilitate all sections of society to have glimpse of the Rich Cultural Heritage and symbols of Historical Importance.

Further, the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is organizing day long Archival exhibition at Archival Repository in Jammu and at Art Gallery Museum, Old Assembly Complex, Srinagar, in order to have glimpse of historical monuments of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department has urged all to participate in the World Heritage Day Celebration, visit the Exhibitions being organized and avail the incentive of free entry to Museums.