Breaking

Govt announces free entry to SPS Museum Srinagar and Dogra Art Museum Jammu on World Heritage Day

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, in collaboration with the district administration, Tourism and Education departments, is going to celebrate World Heritage Day on 18th of April, 2025 in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Kashmir division, an early morning cleanliness drive will be held at Hari Parbat Fort, Srinagar followed by Pledge and Heritage Walk. Similarly, in Jammu Division, an early morning cleanliness drive will be held at Samba Fort in Samba District, followed by Pledge for Preserving Cultural Heritage and Heritage Walk.

On the eve of World Heritage Day, the Department has announced Free entry for all to SPS Museum, Srinagar and Dogra Art Museum, Jammu with an aim to facilitate all sections of society to have glimpse of the Rich Cultural Heritage and symbols of Historical Importance.

Further, the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is organizing day long Archival exhibition at Archival Repository in Jammu and at Art Gallery Museum, Old Assembly Complex, Srinagar, in order to have glimpse of historical monuments of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department has urged all to participate in the World Heritage Day Celebration, visit the Exhibitions being organized and avail the incentive of free entry to Museums.

You Might Also Like

PM Modi congratulates medal winners of Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

Family alleges medical negligence after 8-year-old girl dies at Handwara hospital

Lok Sabha Secretariat ensures preparations to induct members of 18th Lok Sabha

People place trust in PM Modi’s ‘Vishwas & Vikas’ in Valley: Tarun Chugh

Himachal: Choppers carried out over 50 sorties in last 48 hours, rescued over 780 people, says IAF

Share This Article
Previous Article Large section of Muslim community welcoming Waqf Amendment Act, law will prevent misuse of waqf property: Kiren Rijiju
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Large section of Muslim community welcoming Waqf Amendment Act, law will prevent misuse of waqf property: Kiren Rijiju
Breaking
Dulat stirs ‘Hornet’s Nest’, says Dr Farooq secretly supported Article 370 abrogation
Breaking
Justice BR Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India
Breaking
Weather in Kashmir: Latest Forecast, Seasonal Updates & Travel Tips
Kashmir