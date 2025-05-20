‘Pakistan Army faced significant losses in numbers, morale and initiative’: Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, commander Poonch brigade

Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade, briefed the media on the Operation Sindoor, stating that Pakistan Army had suffered significant losses, not only in terms of “numbers” but also in morale and credibility.

He said that Pakistan’s losses continue to grow with each passing day.

Brigadier Mahajan said, “Pakistan Army losses were not just in numbers, but in morale and initiative. Today, they have lost their credibility before their own nation. We have inputs of imposing heavy numbers in fatal and non-fatal casualties upon the enemy. The numbers are only adding up with each passing day. Operation Sindoor is not over, it only remains suspended for the time being.”

Explaining the role of the Poonch Brigade, he said that it was the “heart of operation Sindoor.”

“Poonch Brigade was engaged in intense and continuous operations during Operation Sindoor, to blunt and respond to the unprovoked aggression by Pakistan. We did not wait to react, and to that extent, the Poonch Brigade was not a part, but the heart of Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Brigadier Mahajan further elaborated on the tactical operations, explaining the Indian Army’s calibrated response to the Pakistan-sponsored terror strike in Pahalgam. “The Army struck with unmatched precision and purpose. Six of the nine critical terrorist targets struck were opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor, and these were neutralised effectively that night.”

According to the Brigadier, the situation escalated when Pakistan Army indiscriminately targeted civilian areas.

“Only when the Pakistan Army escalated by indiscriminately targeting civilian areas did the Indian Army decisively shift to hitting their military targets. As the enemy unleashed the new threat of swarm drones, it was the army air defense that truly emerged as the shining shield, demonstrating exceptional skill, resilience, and cutting-edge coordination to intercept every aerial menace,” Brigadier Mahajan added.

The Brigadier praised the Army’s efforts to safeguard the troops and territory with “unwavering vigilance and valor.”

India had carried out Operation Sindoor on early on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack and launched precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India responded effectively to subsequent Pakistan’s aggression and pounded its airports. (ANI)