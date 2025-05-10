“Deeply Saddened”: Mehbooba Mufti condemns demise of Rajouri Officer due to Pakistani shelling, calls to de-escalate

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed her deep sorrow over the demise of Raj Kumar Thappa, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, who lost his life due to blatant shelling from Pakistan.

In a heartfelt statement, Mufti condemned the ongoing cycle of violence in the wake of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack, which killed 26 and injured 17 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Mufti highlighted the devastating impact on civilians due to the rising tensions and called for an end to it.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of one of our brave officers – Raj Kumar Thappa, Additional DC in Rajouri, due to shelling from across the border. War is always a tragedy, but it becomes even more heartbreaking when innocent civilians, including children, bear the brunt of the mindless violence,” Mufti stated in a post on X.

She extended her condolences to Thappa’s bereaved family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

“This cycle of retaliation has already cost far too many precious lives and shows no signs of ending. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief at the demise of Raj Kumar Thappa. The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa, who lost his life after his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri.

“Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar Abdullah stated on X.

Civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri.

“One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately,” said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security in charge at the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that the injured civilian was transported to the hospital shortly after the shelling. Strikes occurred near the Aap Shambhu Temple in Rajouri, prompting Jammu Police and other agencies to recover projectile fragments from the site.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)