Srinagar Police sets up helpline for students and residents stranded in Iran

In light of the prevailing situation in Iran, District Police Srinagar has established a dedicated helpline to assist students, workers, and other residents from Srinagar who may be stranded in the country.

The helpline has been set up to collect essential details from those affected and to extend all possible support. Family members or individuals in need of assistance can contact the helpline numbers for timely help and guidance.

The helpline numbers are:

PCR Srinagar:

📞 +91 95967 70550

📞 +91 94194 11619

District Police Srinagar has assured that all information received will be compiled and forwarded to the concerned authorities to ensure prompt action and necessary support for the stranded individuals and their families.

Authorities have urged the public to share accurate information to facilitate timely assistance.

