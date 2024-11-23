Breaking

Decision on winter vacation to be taken after annual exams: DSEK 

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Saturday said that it will take a call on winter vacation after the culmination of annual exams of classes 1st to 9th.

Speaking with reporters, director school education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir, said that the first priority for the government will be to conduct free and smooth examinations starting from coming Monday under the uniform date sheet for all classes upto 9th standard.

He said that the government will only declare winter vacations after the culmination of exams of classes 1st to 9th standard. “There will no winter vacations before the exams.”

About admission and capitation charges by some private schools, he said that they have a fee fixation committee that is regulating the fee and other charges of private schools. “We have already cleared it that no private school can charge admission of capitation fee from the parents.”

He added that in case such complaints come to them, they will definitely take cognisance and action accordingly—(KNO)

