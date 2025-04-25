IndiGo issues travel advisory after airspace closure, offers rescheduling, refunds to commuters

IndiGo Airlines on Friday issued a travel advisory for commuters and offered them rescheduling and refunds after Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian flights.

IndiGo Airlines said that they are “diligently” assessing the situation and working on the best alternatives for the customers, following the closure of airspace.

“Due to airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights continue to be impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo airlines stated in the travel advisory.

“This sudden announcement is beyond our control and we sincerely regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund as per your preference,” they added.

India’s strong actions after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali citizen, have pushed Pakistan to take face-saving countermeasures against India, one of which is the closure of their airspace for Indian flights.

Meanwhile, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. dia has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Further, the country has decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by May 1, 2025. (ANI)