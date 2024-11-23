“Congratulations to people of Maharashtra:” Nitin Gadkari as BJP-led Mahayuti approaches landslide victory

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday congratulated the people of Maharashtra as the BJP-led Mahayuti seemed poised for a landslide win in the Assembly elections according to trends posted by the Election Commission of India.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra for the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the BJP-Mahayuti has consistently prioritised development and remains committed to Maharashtra’s holistic progress and the aspirations of its people,” Gadkari said on social media platform X.

https://x.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1860220695910752423

He also expressed hope that the double-engine government, inspired by PM Modi’s vision, will accelerate the State’s growth to greater heights.

“I firmly believe that the double-engine government, inspired by PM Modi Ji’s vision, will accelerate the state’s growth to greater heights. I extend my sincere congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Party President Shri @JPNadda Ji, CM Shri @mieknathshinde Ji, Deputy CMs Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji, and BJP leaders and Mahayuti Karyakartas for this outstanding achievement,” he said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also expressed gratitude to the people for the BJP and its allies getting a majority in Maharashtra.

“The trends in Maharashtra show that BJP and its allies are getting a majority and for that, I want to thank the people of the state,” he told ANI.

Trends indicated that Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1 pm. Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mumbai office was abuzz with celebration with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

The NCP party workers celebrated in Baramati, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading by 15,382 votes as per Election Commission trends. Supporters were seen bursting crackers to mark the moment. At Devagiri, Nationalist Congress Party’s National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar, National Working President MP Praful Patel, and State President MP Sunil Tatkare were also seen participating in the celebrations.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate, all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of chief minister of the State. (ANI)