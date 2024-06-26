DC Srinagar imposes restrictions on J&K High Court Bar Association elections

Srinagar, June 25: The District Magistrate of Srinagar has imposed restrictions on the scheduled elections of the J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar, citing concerns over public order and legality following a notification issued by the Bar Association on June 11, 2024.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar’s official communique, the Kashmir Advocates Association raised objections regarding the legality and authenticity of the J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar, alleging it promotes secessionist ideologies and operates as an unregistered entity. They warned that conducting the elections could lead to disturbances and threaten public order.

In response, the District Magistrate sought detailed reports from the SSP Srinagar and the Registrar of Societies Kashmir, confirming that the Bar Association is not registered with their office. The SSP’s report noted the Bar Association’s advocacy for a “peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue,” labeling it as a secessionist group known for intimidating dissenters and aiding anti-national elements.

Given these findings, the District Magistrate issued an order under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting gatherings of four or more people at the District Court Complex, Moominabad, Batmaloo, or any other location for the purpose of conducting Bar Association elections until further notice. The SSP Srinagar has been instructed to enforce the order immediately, with violations subject to punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.