Kulgam’s ATF: A beacon of hope in the fight against drug addiction

Kulgam, June 25: Making efforts to curb the prevalent menace of drug addiction among youth, the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at the District Hospital (DH) in Kulgam has provided counseling to 7,159 addiction patients. The ATF, established in 2021, has registered 1,830 patients for medications so far.

According to data available, from August 11, 2021, to June 10, 2024, 1,947 patients have been registered at the ATF Kulgam for the de-addiction facility.

Dr. Gulzar Ahmad, Medical Superintendent at DH Kulgam, said that patients with a history of drug use are being provided with counseling and medications to help them overcome addiction.

He noted that in 2022, around 1,514 patients were registered at the ATF. In 2023, 294 patients were registered, and 76 patients have registered so far in 2024 up to June 10.

“Over the years, 1,830 patients have been registered for medication at the facility, making around 36,205 visits to the ATF for treatment. We have also provided counseling to hundreds of patients about drug abuse and are hopeful to see them taking care of themselves. We are making every effort to help them at the facility,” he said.

Dr Gulzar said that they have provided counseling to 7,159 patients so far at the ATF Kulgam, but more needs to be done, though the number of drug-addicted patients visiting the hospital has declined over the years.

A doctor at the facility said that most of the drug-addicted individuals who visit the ATF are opioid users. The doctors at the facility provide these patients with Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) medications and also provide family counselling as well.

He said that among the people who visit the facility, around 97 percent are heroin users, and 60 percent of them are injecting drugs.

“The patients registered for medications, and among them, 25 percent are hepatitis C positive. The patients are provided free medications under the directives of the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), AIIMS,” he said.

Previously, patients seeking consultations had to travel to Srinagar. However, since the establishment of the ATF at the District Hospital, the facilities at the Outpatient Department (OPD) have reduced the need for travel and allowed substance users to seek treatment locally at the facility.