Farooq Abdullah seeks PM Modi’s intervention to prevent reductions in Hajj pilgrim quotas

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with Saudi officials to prevent reductions in the Hajj pilgrim quotas.

Dr Abdullah said, “Saudi Arabia’s recent suspension of new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India ahead of Hajj pilgrimage is a matter of concern.”

Appealing to PM Modi to intervene, he said, “I urge the Prime Minister to initiate dialogue with Saudi officials to prevent reductions in the Hajj pilgrim quotas.”

He said that I also appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them not to reduce our quota (of Hajj pilgrims). There is also the question of jobs here. I will ask Omar (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) to write to the PM on this.”

Meanwhile, the NC President criticized the Waqf Amendment Act but backed the J&K Assembly Speaker’s decision against its discussion, pending Supreme Court review.

Dr Farooq, as per KNO, commended the J&K Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather for disallowing a debate on the newly amended law, on grounds that the matter awaits resolution in the Supreme Court.

“This Bill is against the Constitution. The Speaker (of the J-K Assembly) made a good decision of not allowing discussion on this, as the matter is in the Supreme Court. We can talk about this after the Supreme Court’s decision. The Opposition here is only meant to oppose; it is not a healthy criticism.”—(KNO)