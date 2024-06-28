CUK’s DCJ holds workshop on ‘Theatre’

Ganderbal, Jun 27: The Department of Communication and Journalism, Central University of Kashmir on Thursday organized an enriching workshop focussed on different nuances of theatre. The workshop was conducted by renowned professional theatre artist, Ms. Shilpa Chandar who was the guest speaker on the occasion.

Ms. Shilpa, a well-known theatre artist, shared her expertise and insights gained from years of experience in the industry. The session delved into various aspects of theatre, including acting techniques, stagecraft etc. The workshop not only aimed to enhance participants’ understanding of the art form but also encouraged them to explore their creativity and passion for theatre. The workshop was attended by students from various departments along with faculty and research scholars.

Dr. Arif Nazir, HoD Media studies, presented the welcome address. In his address, Dr. Arif thanked the guest for accepting the department invitation for the workshop.

Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean Academics Affairs, CUK, also welcomed the guest speaker and presented a memento to the expert. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shahid thanked Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. A Ravinder Nath for making such events possible. He also hailed HoD Media Studies, for his promptness in successful conduct of the event.

Prof. Shahid while acknowledging the contributions of Ms Chandar towards theatre, said that her presence at the varsity offers a unique chance for the students to learn from one of the best in the industry, to hone their skills and to gain new perspectives.

Addressing the students and faculty, Ms Shilpa Chandar emphasized upon the significance of theatre in the society. She highlighted the transformative power of theatre, describing it as a medium that not only entertains but also educates.

The workshop consisted of interactive sessions along with practical sessions on theatre.