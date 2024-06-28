PF Commissioner holds awareness prog under ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ in Reasi

Jammu, June 27: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Jammu conducted an awareness program of Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 in the presence of Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, along with District Nodal Officer Sh. Devinder Singh, Enforcement Officer, Sh. Harshit Pathak, Enforcement Officer at Konkan Railway, Reasi. Sandeep Kumar, SS (Ladakh) conducted a similar programme at M/s The Abdus, Leh .

While speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Uddin, apprised the stakeholders about various initiatives undertaken by EPFO under Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 such as E-Nomination, UAN Activation, KYC Updation, Bank, Aadhar Seeding, Online ECR Filling, Salient Features of Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 1976, Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 benefits for the Registered Employees and other benefits.

The handholding session was also provided to the employers for registration of DSC/E-Sign, filing of ECR challans etc.

During the course of discussions, the members present raised numbers of issues pertaining to the EPFO Office and on spot directions has been given by Sh. Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, to resolve the issue on priority basis. Employers (M/s L&T, M/s ABCI, M/s Konkan Railways) were also educated on how to access the Principal Employer Portal to check sub-contractor compliance and benefits of e- nomination.

Members (Mr Raj Chand, Mr Hukum Chand, Mr Jeet Raj) were also taught on how to fill the online form including Form-19, Form-10C and transfer claim with a live demonstration. Apart from this, grievances were redressed and members got PF related guidance, how and when to withdraw their PF, under which para they should apply. In due course it was also found that the contractual staff of M/s Konkan Railways were also not enrolled consequently suitable directions were made to the M/s Konkan Railways to enroll them immediately.

The workshop lasted for more than one hour, where P. F. Commissioner Shri Rizwan Uddin heard the issues being faced by the establishments and employees. A hand holding and interactive session continued for another hour in which various stakeholders went live and learnt how to deal with the problems faced by them.

Further, Regional P.F. Commissioner visited the Reasi Railway Station and met with the workers onsite. It was found that some sub-contractors have not taken the PF code due to which many workers were outside the fold of EPFO. Consequently Regional P.F. Commissioner strictly directed the principal contractor at Reasi Railway Station to deposit the PF for the worker.

Services and benefits of “Social Security”–Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 and enhanced quantum (up to Rupees Seven Lakhs) of Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Schemes, 1976 are being rendered to employees of Union territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from November 2019 onwards. The features of these schemes were discussed in detail at the Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme.

The programme was also held at The Abduz, Old Road, Shrynam, Ladakh by Shri Sandeep Kumar, SS where representatives of establishments and employees were present in the program.