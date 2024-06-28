Srinagar’s ‘Bemina Bypass Flyover’ opens, easing traffic woes

Srinagar, June 21: The much-anticipated Bemina bypass flyover has been officially opened to the public, marking a significant milestone in Srinagar’s infrastructure development.

The first vehicle passing through the newly constructed flyover heralds immediate relief for the city’s commuters, addressing long-standing traffic congestion issues.

Executive Engineer Ashaq Ahmad of the Roads and Buildings department confirmed the opening, highlighting the project’s timely completion. “The completion of this project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area,” Ahmad stated.

Designed to enhance traffic flow, reduce travel time, and ensure safer travel conditions, the Bemina flyover is an important infrastructure initiative. The flyover, spanning a significant portion of the bypass, aims to transform the commuting experience in Srinagar.

“We are pleased to announce that the Bemina flyover is open for traffic, as macadamization has been completed,” said a senior R&B official.

Local commuter Athar Bashir expressed his relief, noting that the flyover is a significant improvement for daily commuters. “For the last three years, we have been witnessing massive traffic jams in the city, especially in areas without flyovers. The Bemina flyover will be a big relief for daily commuters,” Bashir said. He also expressed hope that other pending flyover projects would soon be completed to further alleviate traffic issues.

This development is expected to bring substantial benefits to the residents of Srinagar, ensuring a smoother and more efficient flow of traffic.