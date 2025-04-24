Local horse rider dies in act of heroism: CM

Hapatnar (Anantnag), Apr 23: Lauding the exemplary bravery of local horse rider Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was tragically shot dead at Baisaran on Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described how Shah showed incredible courage while attempting to stop the attackers. “He was shot dead while attempting to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous bid to protect the tourists,” Omar said.

Omar Abdullah, along with Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar and local MLA Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, attended Shah’s funeral prayers. Speaking to the media afterward, the Chief Minister condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“We had guests from outside, here to celebrate a holiday. Tragically, they are now being sent home in coffins. And here in Hapatnar, we have lost a poor young man who was simply trying to earn his livelihood,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Shah’s death was no accident. “He displayed remarkable bravery,” Omar added, assuring Shah’s family of full government support. “As the family has said, we must take care of them. I have come here to assure them that the government stands with them and will provide all possible support.”

In a post on the social media platform X, Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Shah’s bravery, writing: “Visited Pahalgam today to offer Fatiha for braveheart Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists he had ferried on horseback. Met his grieving family and assured them of full support—Adil was the sole breadwinner, and his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”