Anantnag police extends helping hand to Yatris en route to the holy cave

As part of its ongoing commitment to public service and safety during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Anantnag Police extended assistance to several Yatris who were in need of help at various locations along the route to the Holy Cave.

In coordination with local authorities and volunteers, police personnel ensured timely medical aid, guidance, and logistical support to pilgrims facing difficulties due to weather, exhaustion, or other challenges. Police assistance booths established along the route are actively catering to the needs of Yatris, providing drinking water, first aid, and vital information regarding the yatra movement.

Anantnag Police urges all pilgrims to follow official advisories, travel in groups, and reach out to the nearest help centers or police booths in case of any emergency.