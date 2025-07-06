Breaking

Anantnag police extends helping hand to Yatris en route to the holy cave

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

As part of its ongoing commitment to public service and safety during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Anantnag Police extended assistance to several Yatris who were in need of help at various locations along the route to the Holy Cave.

 

In coordination with local authorities and volunteers, police personnel ensured timely medical aid, guidance, and logistical support to pilgrims facing difficulties due to weather, exhaustion, or other challenges. Police assistance booths established along the route are actively catering to the needs of Yatris, providing drinking water, first aid, and vital information regarding the yatra movement.

 

Anantnag Police urges all pilgrims to follow official advisories, travel in groups, and reach out to the nearest help centers or police booths in case of any emergency.

Crime review meeting held in South Kashmir
4 injured in blast inside vehicle in Anantnag’s Larkipora
Kashmir: 2000 athletes including 59 foreign will run 42 kms full marathon, 21 kms half marathon on tomorrow 
Amit Shah arrives in J-K, to meet families of those killed in Rajouri terror attack
Aga Syed Ruhullah declared winner on Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency
Share This Article
Previous Article Young generation must learn from the life, virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) says LG Sinha
Next Article Israel strikes 130 targets across Gaza, claims it as part of intensified anti-terror campaign
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israel strikes 130 targets across Gaza, claims it as part of intensified anti-terror campaign
Breaking
Young generation must learn from the life, virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) says LG Sinha
Breaking Developing Story
Youm-e-Ashura: Elaborate arrangements in place for smooth passage of Zuljanah processions across Kashmir, says IGP Birdi
Breaking
Army soldier killed in accidental fire in Rajouri
Breaking