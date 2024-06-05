Kashmir

SKUAST-K inks MoU with ICAR-IGFRI

Srinagar, June 04: The ICAR-Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (ICAR-IGFRI), Jhansi and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) signed a MoU focusing on multiple collaborative research and extension initiatives.

These include the conservation and utilization of forage genetic resources, fodder based agroforestry systems, hortipastoral development, grassland rejuvenation, and pastoralism.

The partnership aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices by enhancing research in fodder crops and grasslands, improving forage productivity, and supporting the livelihoods of pastoral communities through innovative technologies and practices.

This collaboration will also facilitate the exchange of expertise, resources and students between the institutions. The MoU was signed by Prof. Haroon R. Naik, Director Research and Dr. Pankaj Kaushal,      Director, ICAR-IGFRI in presence of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K. Several Faculty members including Prof. Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Head, DARS Budgam and others were present during the signing ceremony.

