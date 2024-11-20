Mufti hails PDP’s newly elected MLAs for ‘hard-fought’ victories

Srinagar, Nov 19: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated the recently elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for their “hard-fought” victories.

The newly elected MLAs—Rafiq Naik (Tral), Mir Mohammad Fayaz (Kupwara) and Waheed ur Rehman Para (Pulwama)—were lauded for their dedication to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and their tireless efforts in securing victories that reflect the aspirations of the region’s residents, the party said in a statement issued here.

The meeting, attended by several senior PDP leaders, including Ab Rehman Veeri, Mohammad Sartaj Madni, GN Lone Hanjura, Naeem Akhtar and others, acknowledged the critical role these MLAs have played in voicing the concerns of the people, especially on the contentious issues surrounding the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti said, “The assembly elections were not just about securing seats but about defending the identity and dignity of Jammu & Kashmir.” She highlighted the efforts of the new MLAs in bringing the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A to the forefront of public discourse, saying their work was vital in continuing the fight to protect the region’s special status.

Mehbooba called for rebuilding the PDP’s grassroots presence across Jammu & Kashmir. “We must ensure that the party’s agenda of peace, development and dignity reaches every doorstep in the region,” she said. “Our strength lies in our workers and their ability to connect with the people. Together, we can rebuild the party as a sustainable alternative of hope and justice.”

During the meeting, the senior party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reinvigorating the PDP’s public outreach efforts.