Chinar Warriors organises felicitation ceremony to commemorate Kargil Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav

Baramulla, June 09: The Chinar Warriors organised a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of “Kargil Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav” to honour the valiant soldiers who demonstrated unparalleled bravery during Operation VIJAY.

As part of the commemoration, the Chinar Corps Commander flagged in a symbolic bike rally of soldiers who had participated in Operation VIJAY. The rally, which started on June 07, 2024, from the bustling streets of Chandigarh, passed through Udhampur, Srinagar, and Baramulla, and will continue its journey to Kargil.

“This journey marks a significant milestone for the Himalayan Brigade, which prides itself on its illustrious history, including the fierce battles fought in the Mushkoh Valley during Operation VIJAY,” PRO Defence said in a statement issued here.

He said the event was marked by heartfelt emotions as the chief guest felicitated the families and next of kin of the fallen heroes, paying tribute to the brave hearts who fought gallantly against the adversities of weather and terrain.

Adding to the commemoration, the Baramulla Rashtriya Rifles organised a captivating ‘Know Your Army’ Mela, featuring an exhibition of equipment and weaponry. This exhibition not only celebrated the noble spirit of the Indian Army but also inspired the youth, fostering a sense of national pride and unity, the PRO said.