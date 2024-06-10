Kashmir

Chinar Warriors organises felicitation ceremony to commemorate Kargil Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Baramulla, June 09: The Chinar Warriors organised a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of “Kargil Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav” to honour the valiant soldiers who demonstrated unparalleled bravery during Operation VIJAY.
As part of the commemoration, the Chinar Corps Commander flagged in a symbolic bike rally of soldiers who had participated in Operation VIJAY. The rally, which started on June 07, 2024, from the bustling streets of Chandigarh, passed through Udhampur, Srinagar, and Baramulla, and will continue its journey to Kargil.
“This journey marks a significant milestone for the Himalayan Brigade, which prides itself on its illustrious history, including the fierce battles fought in the Mushkoh Valley during Operation VIJAY,” PRO Defence said in a statement issued here.
He said the event was marked by heartfelt emotions as the chief guest felicitated the families and next of kin of the fallen heroes, paying tribute to the brave hearts who fought gallantly against the adversities of weather and terrain.
Adding to the commemoration, the Baramulla Rashtriya Rifles organised a captivating ‘Know Your Army’ Mela, featuring an exhibition of equipment and weaponry. This exhibition not only celebrated the noble spirit of the Indian Army but also inspired the youth, fostering a sense of national pride and unity, the PRO said.

 

You Might Also Like

SSP Budgam seeks public cooperation to fight social crimes

Dr Sameer Siddiqui condemns blasphemous remarks

Security stabilization efforts in Kashmir ongoing: Gen. Ghai

Terror incidents witness major shift from Kashmir to Jammu region: Officials

AC approves 3-tier faculty structure for GMCs of Jmu, Sgr

Share This Article
Previous Article Dr Sameer Siddiqui condemns blasphemous remarks
Next Article SSP Budgam seeks public cooperation to fight social crimes
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Reasi terror attack: NC, PDP condemn terror attack
Jammu
Reasi terror attack: Bukhari for specialised treatment to injured, ex-gratia to NoK
Jammu
Udhampur road accident: Pathania for strict remedial measures
Jammu
J&K leaders condemn Reasi terror attack
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.