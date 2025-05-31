J&K to get new agriculture blueprint by June 18: Union Minister Chouhan

Srinagar, May 30: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government will soon draft a detailed roadmap to boost agriculture in the Union Territory to improve yields, reduce costs, and increase the cultivated area.

Chouhan who is on a visit to J&K was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of farmers’ convention under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in the border area of R S Pura. “I will return to Jammu and Kashmir on June 17 and 18 to attend a formal agreement meeting where this roadmap would be finalized”, he said.

Chouhan said that the campaign is to empower farmers with tools and knowledge ahead of the Kharif cropping season.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, running across India till June 12, 2025, is being implemented by 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) along with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Speaking on the importance of outreach, the Union Minister said that under this campaign, scientists are visiting villages and interacting with farmers to find ways to boost productivity while lowering costs. “It is a very useful programme, especially in border areas like these.”

He added that farmers from across Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in the initiative, which is jointly run by the Central Government and the UT administration. “Meeting farmers living near the borders fills me with pride and joy. I salute them all,” he said.

Chouhan also praised the bravery and determination of border farmers, calling them the “second line of defence” after soldiers.

He said that these farmers face immense hardship, especially the risk of cross-border shelling, yet continue to grow food for the nation.

“When the threat of war looms, it’s both the jawans and the farmers who stand strong. I salute the soldiers, and I bow to the farmers who cultivate this land with a spirit equal to that of our armed forces,” he said.

Referring to the region as “blessed land”, Chouhan said the Centre is committed to ensure that modern agricultural research reaches every farmer, bridging the gap between “lab and land.”

He added that lavender cultivation has emerged as a promising opportunity in the area, and that production is rising, opening new doors for farmers.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading an agricultural revolution, Chouhan said that India’s agricultural output has increased by over 40 percent between 2014 and 2025. “There is still much more potential to unlock,” he added.

Taking strong exception to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks, in which Ramesh had said that Indian leaders are “busy educating foreign countries” while terrorism remains active in J&K, Chouhan said that it is wrong to speak in a tone that mirrors Pakistan’s.

He said that on issues of patriotism, the country must stay united, even if there are political differences.

“First the nation, then the party. There can be many subjects for political debate, but national security and unity should never be one of them,” he added.