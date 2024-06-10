SSP Budgam seeks public cooperation to fight social crimes

Srinagar, June 09: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Nikhil Borkar chaired a police-public interaction meeting at Magam to “bridge the gap between police and the public” and redress the grievances.

The meeting was held at Police Station Magam where SDPO Magam and SHO Magam also attended the meeting, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He said that presidents and members of civil society, market associations, youth committees, awqaf committees, sports committees, etc actively participated in the meeting and discussed various issues.

SSP Budgam assured the public of Magam to redress their grievances in a time-bound manner. He urged the general public to cooperate with the Budgam police to maintain peace and order in the area.

Nikhil Borkar called for strict action against drug peddlers and mafias involved in organised crime. He sought support and effective participation of the public in fighting social crimes.

“People appreciated the role of police in ensuring a peaceful environment and requested for more such meetings in future,” the spokesperson said.