TLSC Bijbehara organises public awareness programme on No Tobacco Day

Anantnag, May 31: The Tehsil Legal Service Committee (TLSC) Bijbehara under the auspices of District Legal Services Authority Anantnag on Friday organised a public awareness programme on the topic ‘No Tobacco Day’ at Public School English Medium Bijbehara.

The programme was attended by Jaffer Hussain Beg, Principal District & Sessions Judge Anantnag (Chairman DLSA Anantnag) as the chief Guest.

Tabassum Qadir Secretary DLSA Anantnag, Muzamil Ahmad Wani Chairman TLSC (Sub-Judge) Bijbehara, Tanveer Ahmad Tanveer S.D.M. Bijbehara, Asif I/C S.D.P.O Bijbehara, Rukhsana Assistant Public Prosecutor Bijbehara, President Bar Association Bijbehara, Secretary Bar Association Bijbehara and other advocates of bar association Bijbehara, besides Principal, Teachers and students of Public School English Medium Bijbehara participated in the programme.

The Principal Sessions Judge Anantnag delivered a special address in the inaugural session of the programme. He administered a pledge to the students of no smoking.

A skit was performed relating to the topic by the students in presence of the chief guest and received appreciation and applause from the audience. Besides this, a book titled ‘Echoes of the Soul’, a collection of poems, authored by a 9th class student of the school namely Iram Nazir, was presented to the guests and received warm praise and appreciation from the chief guest who honoured the author/poet with cash prize in the event.

Students were advised to follow excellence by nourishing their talent.

The learned chief guest also appreciated the arrangements made by the school authorities for hosting the event and presented a portrait of Preamble of the Constitution to the school through its principal.

The working session was addressed by Sub-Judge Bijbehara, Muzamil Wani, who highlighted the role of reason in human development and stressed that all addictions compromise human reason which is the zenith of human attributes.

S.D.M. Bijbehara in his address wished the students a bright future and highlighted practical problems of smoking. S.D.P.O Bijbehara & President Bar Association Bijbehara also delivered their addresses on the topic.

Secretary DLSA Anantnag concluded the programme while highlighting the importance and role of legal services authorities in spreading awareness in school and colleges as part of the initiatives on justice. She stated that justice would not be possible until all voiceless have voice and proper representation and fair access to justice.

Students on the occasion also performed various activities including speeches and debates relating to the topic.