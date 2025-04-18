NIT Srinagar to host Annual Cultural fest Rang-e-Chinar on May 2-3 

Srinagar : NIT Srinagar is set to host one of its most anticipated traditions; the annual cultural fest, Rang-e-Chinar, on 2nd and 3rd May 2025.

The event serves as a celebration of diversity, expression, and unity, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of music, art, dance, theatre, and creative brilliance. It is a space where tradition meets modernity, and talent takes centre stage.

The fest draws participation from institutions across the region and is attended by dignitaries, guests, and students. The events include stage performances and musical evenings, offering moments that resonate long after the event concludes.

This year’s edition continues the tradition, reflecting the institute’s spirit, commitment to art, and appreciation for culture. Rang-e-Chinar 2025 promises to be a significant event, where each performance contributes to the celebration ofculture.