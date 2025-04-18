Breaking

NIT Srinagar to host Annual Cultural fest Rang-e-Chinar on May 2-3 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar : NIT Srinagar is set to host one of its most anticipated traditions; the annual cultural fest, Rang-e-Chinar, on 2nd and 3rd May 2025.

The event serves as a celebration of diversity, expression, and unity, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of music, art, dance, theatre, and creative brilliance. It is a space where tradition meets modernity, and talent takes centre stage.

The fest draws participation from institutions across the region and is attended by dignitaries, guests, and students. The events include stage performances and musical evenings, offering moments that resonate long after the event concludes.

This year’s edition continues the tradition, reflecting the institute’s spirit, commitment to art, and appreciation for culture. Rang-e-Chinar 2025 promises to be a significant event, where each performance contributes to the celebration ofculture.

You Might Also Like

J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Jitendra Singh Fly to Sonamarg for Z-Morh Tunnel Launch

Ready to tackle any eventuality along China border: IAF’s first woman Su-30 weapon system operator

Govt directs telecom operators to block over 28,000 mobile sets used in cybercrimes

Gang of drug peddlers busted, four held in Pulwama: Police

NH-44 blocked in Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Why is there a delay in restoring statehood in J&K?”: Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain
Next Article BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level meeting to strengthen India-Bangladesh border security
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tejas Deoskar, Emraan Hashmi tease Ground Zero sequel in funny banter ahead of screening in Srinagar
Breaking
Indian Army launches probe into alleged manhandling incident in J&K’s Rajouri, assures strict action
Developing Story
BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level meeting to strengthen India-Bangladesh border security
Breaking
“Why is there a delay in restoring statehood in J&K?”: Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain
Breaking