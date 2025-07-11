Breaking

Javed Rana Pays Tributes to Madr-e-Meherban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 25th death anniversary 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister Javed Ranaa paid glowing tributes to Madr-e-Meherban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 25th death anniversary, describing her a champion of social justice, who worked tirelessly for the welfare & empowerment of all communities.

Rana recalled her pioneering efforts in education, healthcare & social welfare initiatives which had a lasting impact.

He said her unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, and courage & resilience in the face of adversity inspire us to stand up for justice & equality.

 

