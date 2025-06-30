LG Sinha inaugurates SASB’s Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar and dedicated the new facility to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims. The Yatri Niwas has been built through donation and it will accommodate 1300 pilgrims.

“This Yatri Niwas is a symbol of our dedication and commitment to provide better facilities for devotees of Baba Barfani and make their pilgrimage more comfortable and safer.

The construction of the second phase of Yatri Niwas will begin soon. It symbolises devotion to selfless service. Let us pray to Baba Amarnath to bless our land with peace, happiness and prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his gratitude to Shri Mukesh Garg, Member, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, his team members and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board for their invaluable contribution in building the Yatri Niwas for the pilgrims.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board is making continuous efforts to improve facilities for the pilgrims.

“A wave of enthusiasm is sweeping across Jammu and Kashmir. This Yatra is deeply rooted in the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing full support and cooperation from its people,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also unveiled a painting on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, by Shri KK Gandhi.

The Five floors of the Yatri Niwas building dedicated to the Yatris are comprised of total 75 rooms having a bed capacity of 225, and 43 dorm rooms.

Shri K.N.Rai and Shri Mukesh Garg – Members of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; senior officials of SASB, Police and Civil Administration were present at the inaugural ceremony.