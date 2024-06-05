BJP-led NDA forming its third successive govt, grateful to people: Modi

New Delhi, June 04 : Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of ‘SabkaSathSabkaVikas’ and of strong faith of people in India’s Constitution.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP central office here after the results of LokSabha polls, PM Modi said people have reposed faith in the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He said it is the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full tenures has got a third successive term in office. He said “new history” has been created after six decades.

The Prime Minister made a special mention of BJP’s performance in Odisha where the party is poised to form government for the first time. BJP has also performed very well in the LokSabha polls in the state.

“On this sacred day, it is confirmed that NDA is forming the government for the third time. We are grateful to the people, they reposed full faith on the BJP, NDA. This is the victory of the world’s largest democracy, it is a victory of strong faith on India’s Constitution, it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. It is the victory of ‘SabkaSathSabkaVikas’,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting the world’s largest democratic exercise.

“They carried out such a huge election with so much efficiency in this scorching heat. Our security forces have also effectively carried out their work. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India’s election process and system,” he said.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by BJP workers as he arrived at the party headquarters. Some workers also raised chants of “Jai Jagannath”.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, NDA is leading or has won 291 seats and the INDIA bloc has won or is leading on 234 seats.

The BJP is poised to win 240 seats on its own. (ANI)