BJP’s Suri hails declining separatism in Kashmir, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Jammu, Apr 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive member Raman Suri on Saturday hailed the unprecedented progress and peace dawning in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the transformation is due to the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement issued here, Suri said the changing perception among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including the separatist factions, reflects a growing realisation that the region’s development and prosperity lie in embracing mainstream opportunities and shunning divisive ideologies.

“The concentrated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought about a paradigm shift in Jammu and Kashmir. His policies have focused on empowering the youth, providing them with ample opportunities to shape their own futures, and fostering an environment of peace and progress,” Suri said. “The result is clear that separatism in Kashmir is breathing its last, and the shops of separatists are on the verge of shutting down permanently.”

The BJP leader highlighted the diminishing influence of the Hurriyat Conference, once considered a prominent voice of separatism in the region. “The way separatist leaders are breaking ties with the Hurriyat Conference every day is a testament to its growing irrelevance. The Conference, which once claimed to represent the aspirations of Kashmiris, has now become completely ineffective. Not only the common people but even separatist leaders are now ready to walk the path of development,” he said.

Suri said the central government’s resolute policies have systematically dismantled the ecosystem of separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging recent terrorist incidents in the Jammu division, he said these are desperate attempts by anti-national elements to assert their presence.

“It is an undeniable truth that terrorism and separatism are being crushed relentlessly due to the strict measures taken by the central government,” he asserted.

In a significant development, Suri cited the recent decision by the president of the Jammu-Kashmir Mass Movement to sever all ties with both factions of the Hurriyat Conference and publicly renounce connections with any anti-national organisations, both within India and abroad. “This move has scattered the separatist camp and sent a clear message that the era of divisive politics is over,” he said.

Suri also referred to the ongoing actions against separatist elements, including raids conducted last Thursday on the residences of two prominent leaders. “These operations underscore the central government’s unwavering commitment to rooting out separatism. It is only a matter of time before the shops of separatists in Kashmir are completely shut down,” he added.

The BJP leader expressed optimism about the future, saying the “transformative” policies of the Modi government have laid a strong foundation for lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. “The youth of Kashmir are now looking toward a brighter future, one filled with opportunities for growth and progress. The central government’s efforts to end separatism and terrorism are bearing fruit, and the results are there for all to see,” he said.