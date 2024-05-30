Azad grieves over tragic Akhnoor road accident

Former chief minister J&K and Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad Thursday grieved over loss of precious lives in Akhnoor road accident.

He urged authorities to provide immediate compensation and best treatment to the injured. Besides emphasised upon the government to address overloading and rash driving on accident prone highways.

In his message, he said “Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu that claimed 21 lives and injured 69. My condolences to the families. Urge the government for immediate compensation and best treatment for the injured. Overloading and rash driving must be addressed to prevent such accidents”. (KNS)