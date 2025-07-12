BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Every terror attack, from Uri to Pahalgam given befitting reply: Amit Shah

Cites ‘Operation Sindoor’ as another instance of India’s proactive, decisive action against terror

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Stating that the Government of India responded to the Uri terrorist attack with a surgical strike and to the Pulwama attack with air strikes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was another example of decisive cross-border action.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kerala, Shah, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) referred to the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack as examples of how the government responded with military action. “We responded to the Uri attack with a surgical strike and to the Pulwama attack with air strikes,” Shah said.

He also cited “Operation Sindoor” as another example of decisive cross-border action, describing it as an instance where Indian forces entered terrorist hideouts and carried targeted operations. “Terrorism has no place anywhere. The BJP-led government will eliminate it wherever it exists,” he added.

He said that terrorism cannot be countered by anyone other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and pointed to past operations in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence of that stance.

He also said the government is working toward making India free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. “This goal is part of a broader national security strategy aimed at addressing internal threats,” he added.

The Home Minister criticised opposition-led state governments for what he called a lack of effective action against extremist groups.

Without naming specific parties, he questioned their silence on the activities of banned outfits and called for a national consensus on security issues—(KNO)

Ramban gets 3 critical care ambulances for real-time emergency response on NH44
“Kashmir’s Bloody History Must End” , says Aga Syed Hassan on Sonamarg Attack
Gujarat plane crash: PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, takes stock of situation
Terrorist hideout busted in Doda
PM Modi flags off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra to Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K: Suspected foreign national apprehended by Katra police for illegal entry
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K: Suspected foreign national apprehended by Katra police for illegal entry
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
DC Srinagar chairs DLRC/ DCC meet; Reviews performance of Banks in implementation of Govt sponsored schemes
Breaking
Speaker has not disallowed/ rejected Resolution on declaration of Holiday on 13th July
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
3 houses damaged, 3 firefighters injured in massive fire in Budgam village
Breaking Kashmir