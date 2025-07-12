Every terror attack, from Uri to Pahalgam given befitting reply: Amit Shah

Stating that the Government of India responded to the Uri terrorist attack with a surgical strike and to the Pulwama attack with air strikes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was another example of decisive cross-border action.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kerala, Shah, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) referred to the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack as examples of how the government responded with military action. “We responded to the Uri attack with a surgical strike and to the Pulwama attack with air strikes,” Shah said.

He also cited “Operation Sindoor” as another example of decisive cross-border action, describing it as an instance where Indian forces entered terrorist hideouts and carried targeted operations. “Terrorism has no place anywhere. The BJP-led government will eliminate it wherever it exists,” he added.

He said that terrorism cannot be countered by anyone other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and pointed to past operations in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence of that stance.

He also said the government is working toward making India free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. “This goal is part of a broader national security strategy aimed at addressing internal threats,” he added.

The Home Minister criticised opposition-led state governments for what he called a lack of effective action against extremist groups.

Without naming specific parties, he questioned their silence on the activities of banned outfits and called for a national consensus on security issues—(KNO)