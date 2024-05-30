Altaf Bukhari grieves over loss of lives in Akhnoor road accident

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has expressed shock over the tragic road mishap in which 21 pilgrims died, and several others injured at Akhnoor in District Jammu.

As per a press release, Altaf Bukhari expressed deep concern over the tragic road mishap that has consumed the lives of 21 pilgrims and injured several others, when a bus carrying them, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Chungi Morh area in Akhnoor in District Jammu, this afternoon.

The bus was on its way to Shiv Khori area of District Reasi when the road accident happened.

“I am deeply pained to hear about the heart – breaking road accident that has consumed 21 lives of the pilgrims,” said Altaf Bukhari, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, who have lost their loved ones in the road accident.

He sought immediate release of ex-gratia in favour of the next of kins of the deceased pilgrims.

He said that the injured pilgrims should be provided free of cost specialized treatment by the Govt.

Meanwhile, other leaders of the Party including Provincial President, Jammu, S. Manjit Singh have also condoled the loss of lives, and demanded a probe in the incident.

“I express my sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls, and courage to their respective families to bear this irreparable loss,” said Manjit Singh.