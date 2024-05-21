Kashmir

Atmosphere conducive for return of KPs: Ashok Bhan

RK News
Srinagar, May 20: Noted Supreme Court lawyer and prominent Kashmiri Leader Ashok Bhan on Monday said that the current societal atmosphere in Kashmir is favourable for the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Bhan shared his experiences from his private trip to Srinagar and his visit and Puja at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, Tulmula where he felt positive spiritual vibes and noted an overall sense of peace, democracy and prosperity in the region.
“I sensed that the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community has a real opportunity to return to their native homeland. There is significant societal acceptance, democratic atmosphere and a robust security system in place, which is very encouraging for the safety of the returning community,” Bhan said.
Bhan said that it is time for Kashmiri Pandit representatives to advocate for a change in narrative and adopt a positive attitude towards changing Kashmir and contribute their might to consolidate the idea of India in Kashmir.
He urged the community to return to their homeland as soon as possible, noting that the valley is welcoming and ready for their return.
People here want peace, inclusive society and participatory democracy .The whole process is incomplete without a larger physical presence of KPs in the daily affairs.
“It’s crucial for both the Government of India and the Pandit community representatives to take action. Kashmiri Pandits need to actively participate in the integration process and help revive the rich traditions of the civilizational ethos they have been part of for the last five thousand years,” he stated.
Bhan added that Kashmir feels incomplete at a civilizational level without the presence of native Kashmiri Pandits in daily social and political life.

