ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in Doda

Jammu, May 20 : Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Monday visited Doda to take stock of the security situation of the district and operational preparedness, area domination, and enhanced surveillance being carried out there in the aftermath of the terror attack in the Basantgarh area.

While interacting with the Special Operation Group, the ADGP Jammu Zone complimented them for their hard work and assured them of providing all support for strengthening the security grid.

While reviewing the Crime position, the ADGP stressed upon the officers to ensure quality investigation of under investigation cases, and inquest proceedings, besides arrest of absconders, tracing out of missing persons and minimising the pendency including disposal of backlog cases.

The ADGP directed the officers to make special efforts to collect the electronic and other circumstantial evidence in UAPA and NDPS cases and dispose of the cases against sufficient evidence to ensure conviction.

It was emphasized upon the officers to launch a special drive against traffic violations to avoid overloading, over speeding which is the main cause of the road accident in the hilly terrain of District Doda.

Later, ADGP Jammu Zone took part in the prize distribution function of the grand finale of the Range Level Martyr Tournament organised at Doda.

The final match was played between Victory Cricket Club Banihal Vs Royal Cricket Club Bhalessa (Gandoh) and the team Victory Cricket Club Banihal won the tournament by defeating the Youth Cricket Club Bhaderwah team in the stipulated 20 overs.

The ADGP Jammu Zone while addressing at the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament advised the youth to channel their energy to physical activities. (ANI)