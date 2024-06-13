ARI & Trainings Secretary leads key inspections at GMC, Super Speciality Hospital

Srinagar, June 12: Department of ARI & Trainings is conducting series of administrative inspections across the UT and teams headed by Secretary technical ARI and trainings, Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar conducted inspection of Government Medical College Srinagar and Super Speciality Hospital, underscoring the critical importance of administrative inspections in government offices on Wednesday.

The team met Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. IFFAT Hassan Shah; Administrator Associated Hospitals, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and various HoDs of different specialities.

These inspections play a vital role in ensuring accountability, efficiency and transparency across all levels of government operations. They ensure that government offices adhere to laws, regulations, and policies, reducing the risk of corruption and misuse of public resources. By fostering a culture of integrity and transparency, these inspections bolster public trust in government institutions.

These inspections also enhance efficiency and effectiveness by identifying inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. This leads to better allocation of resources, streamlined processes and improved service delivery, ultimately benefiting the public.

The proactive identification of potential risks through these inspections enables the implementation of measures to mitigate issues such as data breaches, financial irregularities and operational disruptions.

These inspections assess employee performance and adherence to ethical standards, contributing to a professional and effective workforce. Feedback from these inspections provides valuable insights for continuous improvement, ensuring that government offices remain adaptable to changing needs and expectations of Government policy being implemented for public good on the ground.

The recent detailed inspections of ten departments and directorates have resulted in numerous positive outcomes. These include the identification and rectification of inefficiencies, improved resource allocation, and enhanced service delivery. The inspections have reinforced compliance with regulations and promoted a culture of accountability and transparency.

The proactive measures taken have prevented potential risks, ensuring the continued integrity and efficiency of government operations.

Employee performance evaluations have highlighted areas for professional development, further strengthening the workforce.

The Department of ARI & Trainings of Jammu and Kashmir remains is committed to maintain the transparency in all the departments and assist the authorities in achieving this goal.